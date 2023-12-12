South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) compiles a study that investigates male homicide in South Africa

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

A team of researchers at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) compiled a study that investigates male homicide in South Africa. They have raised concerns about how the male homicide epidemic has been hiding in plain sight.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, Dr Morna Cornell said that this is the first time researchers evaluated the patterns of male victims, and they see that men are six/seven times more likely to be murdered than women.

“A massive disproportionate burden of homicide are men that do not get talked about and there is no real investment in trying to prevent it. It is still not seen as a public health issue, and it is seen as an individual issue because men are generally the perpetrators,” explained Cornell.

Men are perceived as “bad and violent,” described Cornell, and therefore, we do not think about the fact that men are more than likely to die of homicide in South Africa than women are.

She further added that the phenomenon has been “easy to ignore” since we just equate all men with the men who perpetrate the violence.

“Homicide is much more likely to happen over the weekend and December public holidays where there is a spike in homicide, and is strongly linked to alcohol,” added Cornell.

Photo: Pixabay