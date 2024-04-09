South African Muslims await moon sighting to mark Eid-ul-Fitr

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

As the blessed month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims across South Africa are preparing to observe the new moon sighting this evening (9 April 2024).

This sighting will determine the start of Shawwal 1445 and the beginning of the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities.

In accordance with tradition, the Crescent Observer’s Society, known as the “Maankykers,” will convene at Three Anchor Bay tonight to look for the hilaal (crescent moon).

Speaking on VOC’s Ramadan AM on Tuesday, President of the Crescent Observers Society of South Africa, Imam Yusuf Panday, said the announcement will be made after Maghrib prayers once the sighting of the moon has been confirmed or not.

He explained, “Tonight, insha Allah (God willing), we will be present at Three Anchor Bay and all other sites across the country. The moon is only 23 hours old, and the viewing time is only 23 minutes.”

Muslims across the country will receive the news on whether the moon has been sighted or not just after 19:00 tonight.

Panday added, “This crescent is not visible in South Africa, however, we have to wait until after Maghrib to declare whether the moon has been sighted or not.”

“It is currently not even visible in Johannesburg or Durban, so insha Allah (God willing), we will give the result tonight. Otherwise, we will have another day of fasting insha Allah (God willing).”

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, a new moon was not sighted on Monday (8 April 2024) evening after Maghrib prayers. As a result, Muslims in Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries will fast for one more day, completing a full 30 days of Ramadan.

