Share this article

















The South African National Taxi Council says it will not be increasing taxi costs to commuters yet. This is as fuel prices are predicted to increase sharply next week.

The Automobile Association has predicted a 99 cents per litre increase in the price of petrol, and a R1,42 per litre increase for diesel. These increases in fuel prices are expected to impact the public transport industry. Minibus taxis transport an estimated 16 million passengers around the country every day.

Photo: VOCfm