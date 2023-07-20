South African Reserve Bank announces repo rate

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

*UPDATE:

The South African Reserve Banks, Monetary Policy Committee announced that the repo rate will remain at 8.25%.

The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is set to make a crucial announcement, today regarding a potential increase in the repo rate and its magnitude. Despite a recent decline in inflation, the central bank is still expected to hike interest rates, marking the first time in over a year.

The decision comes in the wake of data from Stats SA revealing that consumer inflation dropped to 5.4% last month, mainly due to lower food costs. The impending change has prompted public interest, with citizens expressing their views on how an increase in the repo rate might impact their financial well-being. Various individuals from different walks of life have shared their opinions and concerns and shed light on the broader implications of the decision.

“The Repo rate increasing does affect my pockets as our bond amount has gone up in the last few months, but I am not too concerned about the Repo rate,” said Real Estate Agent, Brian Super.

Conversely, others are more apprehensive about the potential consequences of a repo rate increase.

For instance, one resident voiced her worries, stating that such a move would lead to higher repayments on her loans. “I have to cut on my grocery expenses, as I still have to pay a loan.”

“We have seen a tangible effect of the repo rate on the market as the rate goes up more buyers are becoming reluctant to buy property. As the rates increase it eats into their ability to afford the property they want,” said Real Estate Agent, Wiyaan van Wyk.

Local businesses are equally wary of the upcoming decision’s repercussions. “As a business person, the issue of the repo rate is that you will not feel it instantly, but you will see the number of customers who are prepared to spend drop. This might be because they do not have enough money to spend compared to previous years,” said a local businessman.

The South African Reserve Bank’s decision on the repo rate is a delicate balancing act, aiming to strike a fine equilibrium between containing inflationary pressures and ensuring the stability of the economy. While some citizens may perceive the rate hike as manageable, others are bracing themselves for potential financial challenges. Moreover, the property market and businesses are closely watching the developments, anticipating how consumer behaviour will evolve in response to the changes.

