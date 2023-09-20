South African Reserve Bank’s repo rate decision awaited amid economic uncertainties

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is poised to make a crucial announcement regarding potential changes to the repo rate, with analysts and economists closely watching the economic indicators that might influence their decision. The deliberations are fuelled by a mix of economic factors, including volatile fuel prices and surging food costs, which appear to signal a need for a rate increase. However, the concurrent decline in inflation rates poses a contrasting scenario where the South African Reserve Bank might consider maintaining the current rate.

The Head of Research and Portfolio Manager at Camissa Islamic Funds, Abdul Aziz Davids, shared insights on the repo rate on Wednesday. He noted the significance of the upcoming inflation rate data release, scheduled for some time Wednesday. Davids drew a parallel with the previous July meeting, where the committee kept rates stable at 8.25%, suggesting that a similar scenario might unfold with no changes to interest rates this time.

“The overarching objective of the central bank, which is to effectively target and anchor inflation rate expectations. The South African Reserve Bank’s mandate is to maintain inflation around a 4.5% level while convincing all economic participants that future inflation increases should not be anticipated. This objective is achieved through the policy rate, which regulates lending and banking activities. Rate increases are implemented to control inflation, while rate decreases are used to stimulate economic growth,” explained Davids.

Considering the current inflation rate, which economists anticipate remaining at 4.7%, consistent with July figures, Davids does not anticipate any changes to the repo rate in the upcoming announcement. However, he cautioned consumers against becoming complacent and instead advised them to prioritize debt repayment.

Davids also highlighted the crucial role of oil prices in South Africa’s inflation rate, given the country’s status as a net importer of fuel and crude oil. While the expected inflation rate for the current announcement hovers around 4.7%, he anticipates that the September figures might reveal an increase.

The South African Reserve Bank’s decision regarding the repo rate is significantly contingent on the inflation rate and its objective to control and anchor inflation rate expectations. Despite the prevailing speculations, Davids does not foresee any immediate changes in the repo rate but cautions consumers to remain vigilant, as future rate increases might be on the horizon.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay