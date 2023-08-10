South African taxi industry conflict continues as impoundment dispute persists

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Amidst a week smeared in strife, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) has declared an extension of the ongoing taxi stay-away for an additional 48 hours. The move follows SANTACO’s pursuit of an interdict against the City of Cape Town (COCT) and the Western Cape Department of Mobility. This interdict aims to release impounded vehicles and halt the seizure of more vehicles until all contentious matters are resolved.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Thursday, SANTACO’s General Secretary, Elryno Saaiers, provided insight into the ongoing taxi stay-away. Saaiers expressed the industry’s desire to resume operations but cited a concerning threat from the City of Cape Town government.

“The city had warned that for every bus or private vehicle that is burned, 25 taxis would be impounded. This threat serves as the core reason behind the continued taxi stay-away. SANTACO’s legal team is actively pursuing an urgent interdict to prevent such actions from taking place,” said Saaiers.

The interdict, according to Saaiers, also aims to secure the release of taxis that have been unlawfully impounded. Saaiers further delved into the crux of the issue, explaining that confusion has arisen due to the overlapping application of the Road Traffic Act and the National Land Transport Act.

“While SANTACO supports impoundment when a vehicle lacks a permit or the driver lacks a license under the National Land Transport Act. The problem arises with the generic set of laws designed by only the City of Cape Town which takes extracts from the National Road Traffic Act and applies it together with the Land Transport Act. This creates about 35 other conditions under which a vehicle can be impounded,” declared Saaiers.

Saaiers emphasized the industry’s financial strain caused by the taxi stay-away. However, the decision to remain off the roads was necessitated by the impoundment measures enforced by the City of Cape Town, pending the outcome of the interdict process.

Santaco said since the beginning of the stay-away, it has disassociated from the violence amid the stay-away. The entity has also pleaded with communities to not participate in these acts of violence.

