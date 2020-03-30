South African woman quarantined in Kenya commits suicide

Share this article

















A South African woman has committed suicide at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) in Nakuru, where she was under mandatory 14-day quarantine to ensure she was cleared of Covid-19, the Daily Nation reported.

According to the publication, the body of the 27-year-old was found hanging from the rooftop of a hostel room at the KITI by health workers, who were doing temperature testing as part of their daily rounds.

In a statement issued on Friday, Nakuru Health CEC Dr. Kariuki Gichuki said: “She was discovered in her room today with initial police investigations pointing to suicide”.

The woman was taken to the KITI centre following Kenya’s directive that all in-bound passengers undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine to avert the spread of Covid-19.

Rift-valley regional commissioner George Natembeya said an investigation had been launched into the woman’s death, according to another Kenyan publication, Tuko News.

Reports indicate that the woman was unhappy with the conditions at the quarantine facility.

Source: ANA

