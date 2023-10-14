South African word of the year to be announced on Monday

Share this article

Will it be Brics, Russia-Ukraine, interest rate or geopolitics.

These are the words that the Pan South African Language Board (Pansalb), in association with media research company Focal Points, have shortlisted as candidates for 2023 South African word of the year. The winning word or term will be announced on Monday.

Pansalb said the South African word of the year is a word, term or expression preferred to reflect the passing year in language.

To qualify for consideration, there must be evidence the usage of the word or expression has significantly increased across a broad range of media in the past 12 months.

It said the shortlisted words captured the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of 2023.

This year, the campaign has been expanded to include tracking the language used on social media. The words shortlisted for South African word of the year on social media are danko, cima, ivale mfana, bathong, kuningi and 10 past 4.

Pansalb said the announcement of the South African word of the year will coincide with the International Dictionary Day.

Pansalb CEO Lance Schultz said the shortlist reflected South Africa’s linguistic diversity.

It included some of the socioeconomic issues faced by the country, such as the increasing cost of living.

It also showcased how various languages influenced one another and how language users embraced other cultures by using common words or terms, he said.

Other words/terms submitted and considered included inflation, Thabo Bester, hita hlula, zama zama, iSigaxa and yoh.

Last year, Pansalb proclaimed load-shedding as the word of the year. Others shortlisted were inganekwane, gaslighting, xenophobia and Phala-Phala.

Source: TimesLIVE