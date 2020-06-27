South Africans encouraged to support restaurants as they reopen

Share this article

















Masks, constant sanitising, social distance and the keeping of records will be compulsory when restaurants and conference venues open this Monday.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has encouraged South Africans to support restaurants while adhering to the stringent regulations, like wearing a mask, except when eating or drinking. Restaurants are still not allowed to sell alcohol for patrons to consume on-site.

Kubayi-Ngubane clarified that only permitted accommodation for business purposes is allowed to open and that leisure travel is still forbidden.

“When we say leisure we talk about a holiday. So leisure is not yet allowed. So I can’t go with my family and children to book into a hotel for a weekend. It’s still not allowed.”

The Tourism Ministry has paid out R127 million to related businesses that had to close due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tourism Director- General Nkhumeleni Tharage together with Minister Kubayi-Ngubane briefed the media on the adjusted regulations for lockdown Level three.

“To date, we have paid 2540 businesses. The amounts of R127 million has gone to these small businesses. We have not started paying the tourist guides that was recently announced. We have received all the documentation, the main thing we are verifying is to ensure that the individuals that benefit out of the relief are not double-dipping with the UIF.”

