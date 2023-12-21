South Africans joining the Israeli forces will be prosecuted, government warns

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has issued a statement warning South African nationals wanting to join the Israeli forces in Gaza saying there will be consequences for such acts.

“The South African government is gravely concerned by reports that some South African citizens and permanent residents have joined or are considering joining the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in the war in Gaza and the other occupied Palestinian territories,” DIRCO said on Monday.

Such action, the department said, can potentially contribute to the violation of international law and the commission of further international crimes, making them liable for prosecution in South Africa.

Speaking on the VOC Drive Time show, Executive member of the Media Review Network Dr Ahmed Jazbhay said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are already aware of several South Africans that have served and who are still currently serving in the IOF.

Dr. Jazbhay criticized the government’s response, highlighting the lack of action taken despite previous legal actions dating back to 2009.

He stressed: “We must understand that the ANC is now in full election mode and the statement expresses concern and in our opinion is quite worthless.” “DIRCO, the government and the NPA are acting like this is new news. While several organisations have taken legal action on this matter since 2009 and nothing has been done.”

Meanwhile, he also criticized the apparent impunity enjoyed by these soldiers, stating that their open declarations on social media about their unlawful service in the IOF should serve as clear evidence for the government and the NPA to take decisive legal action.

“These individuals are committing crimes, and they shouldn’t be receiving warnings they need to be prosecuted.” “We have done the extensive investigations regarding SA citizens serving in the IOF, all the information is there, and government is not doing anything.”

VOC News

Photo: QudsNen/X