From the news desk

South Africans no longer required to wear face masks indoors

Local, NewsNo Comments
LOCAL

South Africans will no longer be required to wear face masks indoors.

This after Health Minister Joe Phaahla gazetted a number of changes to COVID-19 regulations.

Limitations on gatherings as well as testing and vaccination requirements for visitors to South Africa are also scrapped.

These regulations were implemented as part of the national state of disaster since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, two years ago.

Phaahla is expected to join Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele for a media briefing on Thursday morning.

Source: SABC


