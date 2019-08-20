South Africans remain in dire straits in both Syria and Vietnam – GOTG comments

Share this article

















Three South African men are embroiled in complex international situations with little hope of return. Journalist, Shiraaz Mohamed is being held hostage by an armed group in Syria while John Bothma and Mushfiq Daniels have disappeared without a trace while staying in Vietnam. Founder of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman commented on both issues, saying that the most recent video to surface of Shiraaz Mohamed is authentic and that the human organ harvesting scenario is the most probable in the Vietnamese case.

Shiraaz Mohamed

The release of a new video, showing Mohamed having his hair cut before pleading for assistance and a change in negotiating style, does not surprise Dr Sooliman.

“The video is authentic and we expected this kind of reaction,” said Dr Sooliman. “You don’t play with people like this – they will kill to make a point.”

In the video, Mohamed mentions Dr Fekri Shabaan and pleads for the doctor – who is currently leading the negotiations for Mohamed’s family – to cooperate with the captors.

Gift of the Givers says that they withdrew from the issue since 26 June this year.

Dr Sooliman explained, however, that with captors such as those holding Mohamed, there needs to be a level of respect and consistency throughout the negotiations.

“Two people cannot negotiate with the same people. From the 26 June we withdrew from the case…” “The thing with these kinds of captors is you have to show them respect and be consistent. You have to deal with them in a fair way.”

Dr Sooliman says that while Gift of the givers is no longer directly involved, he hopes for the best.

“This is a painful procedure to be involved in. I’m sad it has reached this state.”

Organ harvesting in Vietnam

While there has been no shortage of speculation surrounding the circumstances of the disappearances of both Mushfiq Daniels and John Bothma in Vietnam, Dr Sooliman ruled out several unlikely scenarios.

Such scenarios include: a situation where both men developed a relationship with a woman and sought to distance themselves from everyone and everything, kidnapping by terrorist organisations, prolonged illness, fatal accidents, human trafficking and participation in drug syndicates.

Dr Sooliman suspects – and fears – that organ harvesting is the most probable situation these men are facing.

He says that both Mushfiq and John were not in any dire need of funds and as such are unlikely to have voluntarily sold any organs. Similarly, it is also unlikely that these men would have disappeared in the manner in which they have, if they volunteered their organs.

“In February 2019 the Vietnamese government smashed a major organ harvesting ring in Vietnam,” said Dr Sooliman. “Out of 95 million people in Vietnam, 5 million need some sort of organ…There’s a significant shortage of organs in Vietnam [because they don’t donate when they die].”

Dr Sooliman added that the organs commonly required are hearts, lungs, livers, kidneys and eyes.

Furthermore, an American woman who has been linked to the case as a person of interest has recently disappeared off social media.

However, all hope is not lost just yet.

“Let’s hope there’s no recipient right now,” said Dr Sooliman. “If they haven’t found a recipient, they can’t do the procedure. It [the organ] has to be “fresh” …they can’t do the procedure and park the organ somewhere.” “We need our intelligence services to move very fast and investigate.”

VOC

