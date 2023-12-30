South Africans urged to donate blood

Share this article

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has called on South Africans to donate blood, as stock levels are critically low.

They say blood stock levels currently stand at 2.2 days cover and are decreasing.

SANBS Senior Communications Manager Thandi Mosupye says, “We appeal to our blood donors and South Africans who are not yet blood donors between the ages of 16 and 75 who weigh more than 50kg and who are in good health to make their way to their nearest donor centre.”

“Critically low blood stocks place the lives of many patients in danger, including those involved in accidents, women who lose blood after giving birth, patients who require surgery, and patients with blood disorders. Give the gift of life and donate a unit of blood today,” adds Mosupye.

Source: SABC News