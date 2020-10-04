South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases increase to 679,716, deaths to 16,938

Share this article

















As of Saturday, the number of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in South Africa was 679,716, with 1883 new cases identified. The number of Covid-19-related deaths increased by 29, bringing the total to 16,938, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The provincial breakdown was as follows:

Eastern Cape – 89,793 (13.2 percent)

Free State – 48,088 (7.1)

Gauteng – 220,696 (32.5)

KwaZulu-Natal – 119,489 (17.6)

Limpopo – 15,726 (2.3)

Mpumalanga – 27,525 (4.0)

North West – 29,834 (4.4)

Northern Cape – 17,412 (2.6)

Western Cape – 111,253 (16.4 percent)

Unknown – 0 (0.0)

A total of 4,251,513 tests had been processed to date, of which 21,804 had been conducted since the previous report on Friday.

“Regrettably, we report 29 more Covid-19-related deaths – one from the Eastern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Gauteng, seven from the Western Cape, and eight from the Free State. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 16,938. Our recoveries now stand at 612,763 which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent,” Mkhize said.

The provincial breakdown was as follows:

Eastern Cape – 3128 deaths, 85,301 recoveries, and 1264 active cases.

Free State – 1059 deaths, 33,638 recoveries, and 13,391 active cases

Gauteng – 4262 deaths, 196,938 recoveries, and 19,496 active cases

KwaZulu-Natal – 2743 deaths, 110,889 recoveries, and 5857 active cases

Limpopo – 391 deaths, 14,592 recoveries, and 743 active cases

Mpumalanga – 561 deaths, 26,273 recoveries, and 691 active cases

North West – 370 deaths, 26,592 recoveries, and 2872 active cases

Northern Cape – 221 deaths, 14,562 recoveries, and 2629 active cases

Western Cape – 4203 deaths, 103,978 recoveries, and 3072 active cases

Source: ANA