South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases increase to 679,716, deaths to 16,938

As of Saturday, the number of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in South Africa was 679,716, with 1883 new cases identified. The number of Covid-19-related deaths increased by 29, bringing the total to 16,938, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
The provincial breakdown was as follows:
Eastern Cape – 89,793 (13.2 percent)
Free State – 48,088 (7.1)
Gauteng – 220,696 (32.5)
KwaZulu-Natal – 119,489 (17.6)
Limpopo – 15,726 (2.3)
Mpumalanga – 27,525 (4.0)
North West – 29,834 (4.4)
Northern Cape – 17,412 (2.6)
Western Cape – 111,253 (16.4 percent)
Unknown – 0 (0.0)
A total of 4,251,513 tests had been processed to date, of which 21,804 had been conducted since the previous report on Friday.
“Regrettably, we report 29 more Covid-19-related deaths – one from the Eastern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Gauteng, seven from the Western Cape, and eight from the Free State. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 16,938. Our recoveries now stand at 612,763 which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent,” Mkhize said.
The provincial breakdown was as follows:
Eastern Cape – 3128 deaths, 85,301 recoveries, and 1264 active cases.
Free State – 1059 deaths, 33,638 recoveries, and 13,391 active cases
Gauteng – 4262 deaths, 196,938 recoveries, and 19,496 active cases
KwaZulu-Natal – 2743 deaths, 110,889 recoveries, and 5857 active cases
Limpopo – 391 deaths, 14,592 recoveries, and 743 active cases
Mpumalanga – 561 deaths, 26,273 recoveries, and 691 active cases
North West – 370 deaths, 26,592 recoveries, and 2872 active cases
Northern Cape – 221 deaths, 14,562 recoveries, and 2629 active cases
Western Cape – 4203 deaths, 103,978 recoveries, and 3072 active cases
