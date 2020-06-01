South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 32,683, deaths to 683

Share this article

















The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa increased by 1716 in the past 24-hour testing cycle to 32,683, with 40 new Covid-19-related deaths bringing the total to 683 as of Sunday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

The provincial breakdown was as follows:

Eastern Cape – 3927 (12 percent)

Free State – 278 (0.9)

Gauteng – 4003 (12.2)

KwaZulu-Natal – 2545 (7.8)

Limpopo – 177 (0.5)

Mpumalanga – 121 (0.4)

North West – 175 (0.5)

Northern Cape – 69 (0.2)

Western Cape – 21,382 – (65.4 percent)

Unknown – 6 (0.0)

A total of 725,125 tests had been processed to date, of which 23,242 had been conducted since the last report on Saturday.

“Regrettably, we report 40 more Covid-19-related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 683. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The recoveries to date are 16,809, which translates to a recovery rate of 51.4 percent,” Mkhize said.

The provincial breakdown was as follows:

Eastern Cape – 82 deaths, and 1987 recoveries

Free State – 8 – and 124

Gauteng – 33 and – 2060

KwaZulu-Natal – 52 and 1248

Limpopo – 3 and 143

Mpumalanga – 0 and 72

North West – 1 and 45

Northern Cape – 1 and 31

Western Cape – 503 deaths and 11,099 recoveries

The age distribution of deaths was as follows:

0-9 – 2 deaths (0.3 percent)

10-19 – 2 (0.3)

20-29 – 4 (0.6)

30-39 – 40 (5.8)

40-49 – 77 (11.3)

50-59 – 174 (25.5)

60-69 – 178 (25.8)

70-79 – 133 (19.5)

80-89 – 60 (8.8)

90-99 – 15 (2.1 percent)

Source: ANA

