South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 445,433, deaths to 6769

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in South Africa was 445,433, with 11,233 new cases identified. The number of Covid-19-related deaths increased by 114, bringing the total to 6769, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

The latest provincial breakdown was as follows:

Eastern Cape – 73,585 (16.5 percent)

Free State – 16,482 (3.7)

Gauteng – 160,154 (36.0)

KwaZulu-Natal – 64,061 (14.4)

Limpopo – 7076 (1.6)

Mpumalanga – 11,008 (2.5)

North West – 17,338 (3.9)

Northern Cape – 3600 (0.8)

Western Cape – 92,079 (20.7 percent)

Unknown – 50 (0.0)

A total of 2,773,778 tests had been processed to date, of which 42,966 had been conducted since the previous report on Saturday.

“Regrettably we report 114 new Covid-19-related deaths – seven from the Eastern Cape, 29 from Gauteng, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, 30 from the Western Cape, 34 from Limpopo, and two from the Northern Cape. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 6769. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries currently stands at 265,077 which translates to a recovery rate of 59.5 percent,” Mkhize said.

The provincial breakdown was as follows:

Eastern Cape – 1457 deaths and 58,290 recoveries

Free State – 63 and 2075

Gauteng – 1564 and 92,346

KwaZulu-Natal – 614 and 21,251

Limpopo – 67 and 3466

Mpumalanga – 52 and 4995

North West – 48 and 6076

Northern Cape – 29 and 1223

Western Cape – 2875 deaths and 75,355 recoveries

Source: ANA