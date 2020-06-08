South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 48,285, deaths to 998

Share this article

















As of Sunday, the number of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in South Africa is 48,285 with 2312 new cases identified. Forty-six new Covid-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 998, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

The provincial breakdown was as follows:

Eastern Cape – 5974 (12.4 percent)

Free State – 361 (0.7)

Gauteng – 5946 (12.3)

KwaZulu-Natal – 3108 (6.4)

Limpopo – 227 (0.5)

Mpumalanga – 189 (0.4)

North West – 523 (1.1)

Northern Cape – 114 (0.2)

Western Cape – 31,824 – (65.9 percent)

Unknown – 19 (0.0)

A total of 920,064 tests had been conducted to date, of which 28,395 had been done since the previous report on Saturday.

“Today [Sunday], we are deeply saddened to report the first death in Mpumalanga. The Western Cape has reported a further 45 Covid-19-related deaths. This brings the total national deaths to 998. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. The recoveries to date are 24,364 – this translates to a recovery rate of 50.5 percent,” Mkhize said.

The provincial breakdown was as follows:

Eastern Cape – 101 deaths, and 2666 recoveries

Free State – 9 – and 152

Gauteng – 47 and – 2428

KwaZulu-Natal – 61 and 1378

Limpopo – 3 and 158

Mpumalanga – 1 and 102

North West – 1 and 73

Northern Cape – 1 and 41

Western Cape – 774 deaths and 17,366 recoveries

The age distribution of deaths was as follows:

0-9 – 2 deaths (0.2 percent)

10-19 – 3 (0.3)

20-29 – 11 (1.1)

30-39 – 53 (5.3)

40-49 – 119 (11.9)

50-59 – 249 (25.0)

60-69 – 271 (27.2)

70-79 – 186 (18.6)

80-89 – 82 (8.2)

90-99 – 22 (2.2 percent)

Source: ANA

