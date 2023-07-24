South Africa’s east and west coasts witness annual whale migration from Antarctica

Share this article

South Africa’s picturesque east and west coasts are once again witnessing the much-anticipated arrival of the annual whale migration from Antarctica.

This natural spectacle brings several whale species along the South African coastline, with the Southern Right and Humpback whales taking centre stage.

Thanks to the ban on commercial whaling imposed in 1986, marine scientists are now celebrating the remarkable recovery of these majestic creatures, particularly the Humpback Whale, as a true conservation success story.