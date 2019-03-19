South Africa’s gun laws; are we safe?

In light of the mass shooting at Christchurch, New Zealand, where 49 people were killed in two mosques, a conversation regarding mass radical shootings has been brought up in South Africa.

Even though this is an event that has shocked many South Africans, the fact is that 57 people are killed every day in South Africa, with 23 of them being a result of gun violence.

A mass killing, just spread across the country.

South Africa’s strict gun laws

South African gun laws surprisingly cannot be blamed for this.

In fact, South Africa’s gun laws have been criticised for being way too strict, restricting homeowners in defending themselves against home invaders and hijackings.

In October 2018 a draft bill proposing to take away self-defence as a reason for owning a gun didn’t please legal gun owners.

The Constitutional Court has ruled, more than once, that owning a gun is not a right, but rather a privilege.

According to Advocate Jackie Nagtegaal:

“You firstly have to undergo training before you can get a gun and then you have to apply for a firearm license. There are strict requirements that you must be a permanent resident or a citizen, you must be at least twenty-one years of age, you must be mentally stable and fit and they do a background check. You can’t have a criminal record and you can’t have any addiction problems.”

The Constitution further states that if you are a gun owner that has failed to renew your gun licence then you are in possession of an illegal firearm.

In 2000 the Firearm Control Act 60 was passed to establish a comprehensive and effective system of firearms control.

The Firearm Control Act ensured that deaths due to gun violence decreased for ten years after that.

Source of gun violence in South Africa

This makes one wonder what the actual problem with gun violence in South Africa is.

The main problem in South Africa with regards to guns is illegal firearms.

Approximately 5 350 000 South Africans have guns in their possession, but only three million of these firearms are licenced.

There is further no control over unlicensed firearms. The South African police service is stuck with limited resources to stunt the distribution of illegal firearms, which worsens the problem.

According to Guns Free South Africa, an astonishing 9855 guns are either lost or stolen each year.

It is these firearms that are harder to keep track of and essentially lead to increased gun violence in South Africa.

(Source: The South African)

