Southern France province bans pro-Palestine rally

A pro-Palestine rally that was scheduled to take place in France’s southern city of Nice has been banned by the local administration on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The demonstration, scheduled for Saturday, has been banned owing to the risk of disturbances to public order, clashes, the persistence of the terrorist threat, and an increase in anti-Semitic acts, claimed the provincial administration of Alpes-Maritimes, which includes Nice.

Defying international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army announced Friday morning that it had resumed attacks on the Gaza Strip, as the week-long humanitarian pause came to an end.

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed and 589 more injured since Israel resumed bombing the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian pause began on 24 November as part of an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas, to temporarily halt fighting to allow the hostages swap, as well as the delivery of aid.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since 7 October. Around 1,200 Israelis have also been killed, according to official estimates.

Source: Middle East Monitor