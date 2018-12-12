Soweto – Former scholar patrol guard cleared of 14 charges of sexual assault

The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has cleared a former scholar patrol guard who was accused of three counts of rape and 11 counts of sexual assault at AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto of all charges.

Acting Judge Peet Johnson said the State had not proved beyond reasonable doubt that 58-year-old Johannes Molefe had done something wrong.

“I have considered the evidence of State and accused as a whole. The court is not satisfied that the State has proven its case,” said Johnson.

Johnson further questioned the credibility of witnesses due to errors made during the course of the trial.

Share this article











Comments

comments