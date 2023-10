Share this article

Three suspects are expected to appear in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court, north of Pretoria in connection with the case that’s dubbed “space cookies”.

The three allegedly, supplied learners from the Pulamamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, with muffins laced with dagga.

This resulted in over 90 learners from Grades R to seven complaining of nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

The three who face 28 counts of attempted murder are expected to apply for bail.

Source: SABC News