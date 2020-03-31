Voice of the Cape

Spain records highest jump in coronavirus deaths

Spain has reported 849 new deaths from the coronavirus, the highest overnight jump since the start of the epidemic, bringing the total number of fatalities in the southern European country to 8,189.

In the United States, further restrictions on movement are being considered to curb the spread of the virus, with the country now reporting twice the number of cases as China where the outbreak began late last year.

The US has nearly 163,500 confirmed cases, the highest number in the world. More than 3,000 people in the US have now died from COVID-19.

Around the world, more than 784,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus, and nearly 165,000 have recovered. More than 37,500 people have died.

Source: Al Jazeera


