SPAR Netball Champs to be played in Cape-Town in December

Cape Town, the host city for the 2023 Netball World Cup, will be the venue for the annual SPAR National Netball Championships from Monday December 6 to Saturday December 11.

The Senior and Under-21 championships will run concurrently, with more than a thousand participants.

This tournament will be played on a district basis, which provides more opportunities than the provincial system. A total number of 95 teams have confirmed entry, with 54 competing in the senior tournament and the balance of 41 at Under-21 level.

Matches will be played at Hoerskool DF Malan in Bellville, which has exceptionally good facilities, with more than seven netball courts.

Defending champions in both the Senior and Under-21 Championships are Tshwane Senior and Tshwane U21.