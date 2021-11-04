SPCA, City on high alert ahead of Guy Fawkes

Share this article

















The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to the public to have a firework-free Guy Fawkes this year. Spokesperson Belinda Abrahams says officials are working with the City of Cape Town and will be on high alert from this evening. The City reiterated calls to avoid “destructive behaviour”, fearing a spillover of celebrations into the weekend.

The annual commemoration has frequently resulted in a spike in criminal activity including intimidation, vandalism and illegal discharge of fireworks. Law enforcement reports nearly 90 complaints last month, including for the sale of prohibited fireworks.

Abrahams says fireworks often have devastating consequences for animals including a flight or fright response which leads to PTSD or death. She appealed to the public to report any incidents to the City and seek assistance from the SPCA on 083 326 1604. VOC