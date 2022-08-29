Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SPCA warns against dog fighting, following rescue of seven dogs owned by minors in Tafelsig

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has called on the public to report any act of illegal dog fighting. It follows the latest rescue of seven dogs in Tafelsig on Friday.

Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says the culprits were all minors between the ages of 15 and 17. Pieterse warned that anyone found guilty of involvement in dogfighting is liable for a fine of R80k and/or imprisonment of up to two years, with a criminal record.

It is also a crime to: buy, sell or import animals with intention to breed for fighting, incite or encourage any animal to attack another animal, as well as to promote animal fighting for monetary gain or entertainment. Those who allow these activities on their property, and those who watch, also face consequences.

VOC


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.