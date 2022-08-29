SPCA warns against dog fighting, following rescue of seven dogs owned by minors in Tafelsig

Share this article

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has called on the public to report any act of illegal dog fighting. It follows the latest rescue of seven dogs in Tafelsig on Friday.

Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says the culprits were all minors between the ages of 15 and 17. Pieterse warned that anyone found guilty of involvement in dogfighting is liable for a fine of R80k and/or imprisonment of up to two years, with a criminal record.

It is also a crime to: buy, sell or import animals with intention to breed for fighting, incite or encourage any animal to attack another animal, as well as to promote animal fighting for monetary gain or entertainment. Those who allow these activities on their property, and those who watch, also face consequences.

VOC