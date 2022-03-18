Speculation rife after five vehicles petrol bombed in Nyanga

Five vehicles were attacked by petrol bombs in Nyanga this morning.
According to a statement released by Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, two Golden Arrow buses, a City truck and two LDVs owned by Eskom and the City were targeted between 06h50 and 08h30.
“All service delivery vehicles have been instructed to withdraw from the area immediately,” added Smith.
No motive has been established for these attacks. However, there are speculations from officials that the attacks could be in response to officers trying to locate the taxi driver and owner who escaped custody at the Philippi East police station last week.
Furthermore, anyone with information about these attacks is encouraged to call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
VOC