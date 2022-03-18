Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Speculation rife after five vehicles petrol bombed in Nyanga

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Five vehicles were attacked by petrol bombs in Nyanga this morning.
According to a statement released by Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, two Golden Arrow buses, a City truck and two LDVs owned by Eskom and the City were targeted between 06h50 and 08h30.
“All service delivery vehicles have been instructed to withdraw from the area immediately,” added Smith.
No motive has been established for these attacks. However, there are speculations from officials that the attacks could be in response to officers trying to locate the taxi driver and owner who escaped custody at the Philippi East police station last week.
Furthermore, anyone with information about these attacks is encouraged to call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
VOC

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.