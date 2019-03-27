Spice Mecca Ramadan for All to celebrate freedom

As South Africa celebrates 25 years of democracy, the country’s struggle and the fight for freedom and justice will be a strong theme at this year’s Spice Mecca Ramadaan For All exhibition. So said Spice Mecca CEO Shreef Abbas, as he officially launched this year’s event, which will take place from 26th to 28th April at the Castle of Good Hope. VOC has been announced as the official radio partner for the second year.

Following huge crowds at the exhibition over the past few years, the Castle has proved to be a central and charming location. However, organisers say the exhibition also serves as a means for disenfranchised communities to reclaim their space in a place that was once a bastion of oppression and suppression.

“Many of our forefathers were incarcerated in the Castle. But yet, we have been able to make the athaan on the roof, perform Jumuah salah two years in a row and reclaim this space,” said Abbas.

The exhibition is more than just consumerism – it is a celebration of Cape Islam, heritage and culture. The multi-dimensional aspect of the exhibition has made it an important unifier. Organisers estimate that 25 000 people attended the exhibition and this year, they anticipate the number to soar to 30 000.

“It’s about ubuntu and breaking down barriers. Before, the event used to be 100% Muslim, but now we see more people of other backgrounds attending,” said Abbas.

“These are the elements of what Ramadan represents. The giving of charity, the sharing. Any denomination can relate and that is why the event is successful.”

Islam, history and heritage

As has become a custom, the recitation of the Quran will echo through the chambers of the Castle on the opening day on Friday 26th April. The special Qira’ah programme will two Egyptian qurrah and local reciters.

With this year marking the 50th anniversary of the death of Imam Abdullah Haron, organisers say they will be special focus on his life and contribution to society. Spice Mecca have partnered with the Imam Haron Foundation to host an exhibition on his life. Other anti-apartheid stalwarts such as Steve Biko, Ahmed Timol and Dulcie September will also be showcased.

It was also announced that Imam Haron will be posthumously awarded with a Community Legend Award. The awards event annually showcases the work of prominent individuals who have been in service to Islam and the local community.

It’s nearly that time of the year again!The Spice Mecca Ramadaan For All brings youanother exciting fun filled weekend at The Castle of Good Hope on the 26th, 27th & 28th of April. Share the word, tag your family and friends 😃 The Spice Mecca Ramadaan For Allpromises a weekend you will not forget ❤️ Gepostet von SpiceMecca Ramadaan For All Exhibition am Dienstag, 19. Februar 2019

Lifestyle showcase

With Cape Town as the culinary capital of the country, the cornerstone of the exhibition is food. One of the biggest attractions to the event is the Cook Easy Lifestyle show, which draws hundreds of foodies. But there’s another cat out of the bag – the launch of Spice Mecca co-founder Shamiela Abbas’s first cook book ‘My Passport: A Culinary Journey’. Lovers of Shamiela’s creative style of cooking can look forward to four live cooking sessions with recipes from the book at the exhibition.

“We will most likely cook a pot of breyani on the Sunday of the exhibition which we will sell. The proceeds will go towards charity, inshaAllah,” said Shamiela.

A shoppers delight and a foodies dream – there will be something for everyone. For those who love a good bargain, the famous Black Hat sale has become one of the most exciting features of the exhibition. Organisers have promised that some amazing Spice Mecca products will be on promotion and shoppers will be able to stretch their rands further.

The exhibition will feature a myriad of international and local traders, with some of the best locally made food, clothes, décor, accessories, cosmetics, books and other goods on sale.

Tickets are officially on sale, and there is also the added benefit of a weekend pass. Between 27th March and the 31st March, the weekend pass will be available for only R60. The price will change thereafter. Tickets are on sale at webtickets.co.za or Pick ‘n Pay.

For more information, email info@ramadaanforall.co.za. Follow updates on the Spice Mecca Ramadaan for All Exhibition page on Facebook or Instagram.

VOC

Share this article











Comments

comments