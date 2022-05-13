Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Sporting Federations in Cape Metro receive funding

The Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais yesterday handed over funding amounting to a total of R4 172 000 to affiliated sporting federations in the Cape Metro district.

The funding will support these federations with their administration, development, capacity building support and adhoc funding as well as major events to enable them to fulfil their significant mandate of developing and promoting their respective codes and clubs in the Western Cape. Three clubs from the club development programme (Winnies Ladies Women Football Club, Hope 4 Destiny Netball Club and Inkwenkwezi Boxing club) also received equipment to assist them with their activities.

Minister Marais emphasized the importance of sport in communities: “ It is important that we carry on with the work being done in supporting youth and developing talent at grassroots level, so that we can keep on making positive interventions in the lives of many young people in our communities. I hope that this funding will enable our sporting federations to continue with the good work they are doing to bring hope to our communities and to establish the Western Cape as a centre of sporting excellence.”

Last night’s handover ceremony was one of six that will take place in all the districts across the province to ensure that federations in all six districts are supported in their activities.

