Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber announces the squad for the Argentinian clash, six-two forward split

Share this article

















The Springboks face the Argentinians on Saturday 14, August 2021 in Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

In terms of selection, coach Jacques Nienaber mentioned that the coaching staff had a look at the player welfare. The first goal is to win the championship and the second is to reach complete squad depth. The Springbok coach opted for a six-two split for the forwards and immense amount of consistency reflected in their second row.

Nienaber made a further ten changes to his starting line, Cobus Reinach for one, is a vital component in the back row which will add an enormous amount of value. One new inclusion is hooker, Dweba as he was part of the matchday squad that won the third and final Test in the Lions Series in Cape Town last Saturday.

“With all the guys coming off the bench, we’re trying to balance the squad by getting all players in the mix. Jesse Kriel will most likely take over the defense captain duties from Lukhanyo Am and again to have two world class number 13’s in the team is incredible “ said Nienaber

Elton Jantjies has been with team since 2018, Nienaber noted that he is consistent within the team, so there would be immense amount of responsibility on their shoulders in terms of communication to Damian, Sbu and Aphelele, which is the most vital component.

He further mentions that he has selected a tactically astute and phenomenal defense team, where across the group the team is well structured and from attacking point of view they can “create magic out of nothing” he says. There would be good outside attacks with team, so across the board the team is well balanced.

In terms of injury management Pieter Steph-DuToit had shoulder surgery he would therefore not be included within the team for quite some time. Duane Vermeulen is training with the team and doing rehabilitation, his input into the structure is also vital. Nienaber mentions that the coaching team will not include a player if he is not 100% confident and recovered.

The current narrative on the field is that the northern hemisphere was not getting the necessary credit for the victory. The test was very special and came around once every 12 years. Nienaber commended both teams and gave credit to both, as it was “on the grind”. Rugby was the victor in the end. He further mentions the beauty of rugby and that it would be boring if the team played the same style played during the World Cup.

Comparing Argentina to England, the two teams style of play is completely different. The team will most likely have to change the mindset from an attacking branded team to outsmarting them in kicking etc. England was very balanced in between. There isn’t one specific style of training for either teams. It is identified based on specific and certain attributes of athletic abilities. Each athlete is different which makes the team different.

The main component of selection was the welfare of players, and the coaches would be able to rotate players as they have a massive role in preparing the team for Saturday. The test matches were trials and training for the team. In terms of defensive sessions, they would like to do that if the player is physically and mentally ready and receiving continuity in leadership. Currently there is a “big balancing act but the plan is set in place as coaching group.”

Springbok team to face Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, 14 August 2021.

15 – Damian Willemse

14 – Sbu Nkosi

13 – Jesse Kriel

12 – Frans Steyn

11 – Aphelele Fassi

10 – Elton Jantjies

9 – Cobus Reinach

8 – Jasper Wiese

7 – Kwagga Smith

6 – Siya Kolisi (captain)

5 – Lood de Jager

4 – Eben Etzebeth

3 – Wilco Louw

2 – Joseph Dweba

1 – Ox Nché

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx

17 – Trevor Nyakane

18 – Vincent Koch

19 – Marvin Orie

20 – Marco van Staden

21 – Dan du Preez

22 – Herschel Jantjies

23 – Morné Steyn

Source : Fatima Said and SA Rugby Communications.