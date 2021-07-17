Springbok Squad announcement ahead of clash against Blue Bulls at 1pm

Share this article

















The Springbok “ A “ Side heads into a physical clash against the Blue Bulls today at 13:00 on Supersport.

Wilco Louw benched due to Covid , it’s takes approximately 10-17 days before players can head back into the squad and recovery rate said Nienaber

“We wanted another SA ‘A’ match to give all the players a chance to show what they are capable of before we enter the Test Series against the British & Irish Lions, and we are excited to give these players this valuable opportunity,” said Nienaber. “With several changes to the matchday squad, there won’t be much continuity from Wednesday’s match, but the game time and the chance for these players to show what they can offer on the field will be invaluable with an eye on improving our match fitness and building momentum before we enter the Test Series.”

Nienaber was thrilled to be back with the squad after having to watch the SA ‘A’ team take on the British & Irish Lions from Johannesburg and said: “It’s great to be back with the squad and to be able to interact with the players and management staff.

“I joined all our coaching sessions and team meetings online during my COVID-19 isolation period, so it is a real pleasure to be back in the team set-up and coaching on the field.”

The Bok coach looked forward to the clash and said: “The Vodacom Bulls have been a force to be reckoned with in domestic rugby since rugby resumed late last year after a long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are expecting a good match-up.

“We want to make the most of this opportunity to build on our structures and systems and also to tick certain boxes before the Test matches against the British & Irish Lions.”

Marius van der Westhuizen will be the referee in this match, with Rasta Rasivhenge and Aimee Barrett-Theron his assistants, while Marius Jonker is the TMO.

South Africa ‘A’ team to face the Vodacom Bulls at Cape Town Stadium:

15. Aphelele Fassi

14. Yaw Penxe

13. Wandisile Simelane

12. Damian de Allende

11. Rosko Specman

10. Elton Jantjies (captain)

9. Cobus Reinach

8. Kwagga Smith

7. Rynhardt Elstadt

6. Marco van Staden

5. Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg

4. Jean-Luc du Preez

3. Vincent Koch

2. Joseph Dweba

1. Coenie Oosthuizen

Replacements:

16. Fez Mbatha

17. Thomas du Toit

18. Wilco Louw

19. Japser Wiese

20. Sanele Nohamba

21. Sbu Nkosi

22. Jesse Kriel

23. Damian Willemse

24. Lizo Gqoboka

Source : Fatima Said and SA Rugby Communications