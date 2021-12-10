Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Springbok stars lead SA Rugby Awards nominations for 2021

SA Rugby announced the nominees in eight categories for the SA Rugby awards on Friday. All the winners will be named in 2022, when two new awards recognizing women’s rugby will be announced, the Springbok Women’s and Provincial Women’s Players of the Year, as well as the annual OUTsurance Referee of the Year.

The nominees are (in alphabetical order):

 

SA Rugby Player of the Year

Lukhanyo Am

Damian de Allende

Eben Etzebeth

Siya Kolisi

Makazole Mapimpi

 

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year

Aphelele Fassi (Springboks / Cell C Sharks)

Jaden Hendrikse (Springboks / Cell C Sharks)

Jordan Hendrikse (Junior Springboks / Emirates Lions)

Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

Evan Roos (DHL Stormers / Western Province)

 

Team of the Year

Vodacom Bulls

Springboks

Springbok Sevens

 

Coach of the Year

Jacques Nienaber (Springboks)

Neil Powell (Springbok Sevens)

Jake White (Vodacom Bulls)

 

Junior Springbok Player of the Year

Jordan Hendrikse

Henco van Wyk

Jan-Hendrik Wessels

 

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year

Ronald Brown

Selvyn Davids

Siviwe Soyizwapi

 

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year

Johan Goosen (Vodacom Bulls)

Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

Evan Roos (DHL Western Province)

 

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year

Dylan Maart (Boland Kavaliers)

Anrich Richter (Valke)

Danrich Visagie (Leopards)

 

Test Try of the Year

  1. Cobus Reinach – Springboks vs Georgia
  2. Makazole Mapimpi – Springboks vs British & Irish Lions
  3. Cheslin Kolbe – Springboks vs British & Irish Lions
  4. Sizophila Solontsi – Springbok Women vs Kenya
  5. Aphelele Fassi – Springboks vs Argentina
  6. Damian de Allende – Springboks vs New Zealand
  7. Malcolm Marx – Springboks vs Wales
  8. Makazole Mapimpi – Springboks vs Scotland
  9. Zintle Mpupha – Springbok Women v Wales
  10. Libbie Janse van Rensburg – Springbok Women v Wales

 

Photo courtesy SA Rugby


