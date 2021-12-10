Springbok stars lead SA Rugby Awards nominations for 2021

SA Rugby announced the nominees in eight categories for the SA Rugby awards on Friday. All the winners will be named in 2022, when two new awards recognizing women’s rugby will be announced, the Springbok Women’s and Provincial Women’s Players of the Year, as well as the annual OUTsurance Referee of the Year.
The nominees are (in alphabetical order):
SA Rugby Player of the Year
Lukhanyo Am
Damian de Allende
Eben Etzebeth
Siya Kolisi
Makazole Mapimpi
SA Rugby Young Player of the Year
Aphelele Fassi (Springboks / Cell C Sharks)
Jaden Hendrikse (Springboks / Cell C Sharks)
Jordan Hendrikse (Junior Springboks / Emirates Lions)
Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)
Evan Roos (DHL Stormers / Western Province)
Team of the Year
Vodacom Bulls
Springboks
Springbok Sevens
Coach of the Year
Jacques Nienaber (Springboks)
Neil Powell (Springbok Sevens)
Jake White (Vodacom Bulls)
Junior Springbok Player of the Year
Jordan Hendrikse
Henco van Wyk
Jan-Hendrik Wessels
Springbok Sevens Player of the Year
Ronald Brown
Selvyn Davids
Siviwe Soyizwapi
Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year
Johan Goosen (Vodacom Bulls)
Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)
Evan Roos (DHL Western Province)
Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year
Dylan Maart (Boland Kavaliers)
Anrich Richter (Valke)
Danrich Visagie (Leopards)
Test Try of the Year
- Cobus Reinach – Springboks vs Georgia
- Makazole Mapimpi – Springboks vs British & Irish Lions
- Cheslin Kolbe – Springboks vs British & Irish Lions
- Sizophila Solontsi – Springbok Women vs Kenya
- Aphelele Fassi – Springboks vs Argentina
- Damian de Allende – Springboks vs New Zealand
- Malcolm Marx – Springboks vs Wales
- Makazole Mapimpi – Springboks vs Scotland
- Zintle Mpupha – Springbok Women v Wales
- Libbie Janse van Rensburg – Springbok Women v Wales
