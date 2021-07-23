Springbok will face some challenges but ready for the British and Irish Lions Match

Share this article

















Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi said in terms of personal preparation he was more than ready for the challenge and game ahead “ Obviously it was tough testing Covid positive but with the team online was great help , I did not have many symptoms again “

Stick mentions that there will be some challenges from both sides as the teams are prepared from the first match what to expect in terms of the physicality of the game as the team has a certain game plan “ It is in our DNA “ he said

As the team was faced with various disadvantages he mentions we are living in uncertain times, but we walk together and “ this is our game plan “ said Kolisi.

Kolisi shows much respect to journalists as he laughs and greets Ashfak Mohamed from IOL “ assalamualeikum “ which showed the captain relaxed approach in addressing the media. He continues by saying he remained active and positive during the period he was in Isolation and especially during the period. Kolisi is well prepared and confident about the game for the entire team, he added he had not taken heed of any recent unsavoury or banter thrown at the team during this period as he had to focus on his role within the team which is the most important aspect for the team at the moment. When asked about Rassie water boy duties , Stick added that the coach would be doing duties on the sideline and the entire team was happy with the arrangement . Any comments made by referees or Gatland has not deterred the team in any way.

Stick adds that team will be working on closing space as he is aware that the English team will be using every team if they do not close spacial gaps in the team on the field. The one important thing for the team is to ensure that there is sufficient pressure coming from the backline , same roles will be initiated and he does not doubt that any game plans will not be executed. Kolisi adds that Kwagga Smith is extremely valuable and “good at the breakdown” he said . When an opportunity is presented on the field they will make sure they use it, the opportunity comes once in a lifetime every 12 years the team will make sure they give it their best says Kolisi.

When asked about social unrest, Kolisi adds that “we are South Africans before we are athletes so what happens on the outside affects us all”

The management and coaching team is in a good position, the squad is made up of 18 players tomorrow that have been part of the team for more than 3 years

As a South African team there are things we cannot change when it comes to physicality and set pieces the team would gain momentum during the game.

The Media Match day programme and guide for the British and Irish Lions match tomorrow is available on www.springboks.rugby/general/Springbok-media

Source : Fatima Said and SA Rugby Communications