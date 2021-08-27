Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe officially joins Toulon

Share this article

















As the Springboks prepared for a six-week Australasia Rugby Championship tour, news surfaced of Cape Town born Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe who has officially made a huge move from two large French houses, Stade Toulouse to Toulon.

It came to no surprise that Kolbe would be under the radar and eye from French clubs and would more than likely been snatched by their rivals.

Toulon president Bernard Lemaitre confirmed that the remarkable player would join their club at a cost of approximately millions to buy the young star out of his contract. Lemaitre mentions in news reports that although it may be complicated, it was not a deal-stopping contract for his talent, especially due to him being a massive backline player and win for the team.

Kolbe took to social media and thanked Stade Toulousain for his career and ends his greatest chapter with gratitude “ but for now, I look forward to a new chapter and to seize the opportunity ahead and I hope to continue to pave the way for many other Cheslin Kolbe’s to come, “ said Kolbe.

Cheslin Kolbe Player Milestones

In 2018 he made his official debut against Australia during Round 3 of the Rugby Championship.

In 2019 Kolbe was instrumental in the South Africa winning the Rugby World Cup for a third time and was then subsequently named the best Top 14 player in the World Cup.

Kolbe remains consistently one of the best performers in the world and the 28-year-old still has a bright future ahead of him.

Story by Fatima Said

