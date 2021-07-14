Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe adds depth to squad

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe becomes part of a star studded line up for the Springbok “A” side . The midweek match takes place today 14 July 2021 at Cape Town Stadium, the city is set to host and welcome the British & Irish Lions . He mentions that the British & Irish Lions have an incredible backline team, which has a balanced team and mixture of experienced players who were willing to run with the ball. His exposure to the northern hemisphere is promising and would add a tremendous amount of depth to the team.

“ It is guys that I have competed against in Europe, so I have little input on what they can do. In general they are amazing group and for us it is just another challenge,” he said.

“My focus has shifted,” he admitted.

“Being part of the Springbok set-up after such a long layoff since the World Cup, means I’m definitely excited.

“I’m fortunate to be part of this wonderful team and thankful I get an opportunity to pull that green and gold jersey over my head again.”

“I wasn’t part of the Georgia Test due to a lot of reasons but, in saying that, the next challenge is Wednesday and I’m excited to be with and play alongside the boys again. It’s been quite a while, but hopefully I can bring a bit of the success I gained in Europe to the team.

“In saying that, I’ll also be learning from the various players and taking in as much information as possible from the coaching staff and what is expected not just from me, but us as a group. Hopefully we can showcase that on Wednesday when we go out on the field.”