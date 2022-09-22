Springbok Women squad for Rugby World Cup in NZ named

Nolusindiso Booi will lead the Springbok Women to New Zealand in what will be a third Rugby World Cup for the South African captain and lock, alongside Zenay Jordaan, who also played in the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, while Tayla Kinsey and Asithandile Ntoyanto will play in their second tournaments, having represented South Africa in the 2014 showpiece in England.
The remainder of the squad of 32 players selected by head coach Stanley Raubenheimer and announced by SA Rugby President Mr Mark Alexander on Wednesday in Cape Town, will all make their Rugby World Cup debuts in New Zealand, where the Springbok Women will face France, Fiji and England in Pool C in October.
Six players – Lerato Makua, Zintle Mpupha, Simamkele Namba, Nadine Roos, Sizophila Solontsi and Eloise Webb – also represented the Springbok Women’s Sevens team at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in what can only be described as a ground-breaking year for women’s rugby in the country.
Springbok Women squad for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand:
Props:
Sanelisiwe Charlie (EP Queens) – 4 tests
Babalwa Latsha (DHL Western Province) – 17 tests, 10 points (2 tries)
Monica Mazibukwana (EP Queens) – 3 tests
Azisa Mkiva (DHL Western Province) – 1 test
Yonela Ngxingolo (Border Ladies) – 18 tests, 5 points (1 try)
Asithandile Ntoyanto (Border Ladies) – 12 tests, 10 points (2 tries)
Hookers:
Roseline Botes (DHL Western Province) – 5 tests, 10 points (2 tries)
Micke Gunter (Cell C Sharks Women) – 3 tests
Lindelwa Gwala (Cell C Sharks Women) – 18 tests, 10 points (2 tries)
Locks:
Nolusindiso Booi (captain, DHL Western Province) – 30 tests, 10 points (2 tries)
Lerato Makua (Blue Bulls Women) – 5 tests
Nompumelelo Mathe (Cell C Sharks Women) – 8 tests, 10 points (2 tries).
Catha Jacobs (Blue Bulls Women) – 7 tests
Loose Forwards:
Lusanda Dumke (Border Ladies) – 15 tests, 25 points (5 tries)
Aseza Hele (Boland Dames) – 13 tests, 25 points (5 tries)
Sinazo Mcatshulwa (DHL Western Province) – 15 tests, 35 points (7 tries)
Sizophila Solontsi (Cell C Sharks Women) – 13 tests, 25 points (five tries)
Utility Forward:
Rights Mkhari (Blue Bulls Women) – 8 tests, 35 points (7 tries)
Scrumhalves:
Tayla Kinsey (Cell C Sharks Women) – 21 tests, 44 points (2 tries, 14 conversions, 2 penalty goals)
Rumandi Potgieter (Blue Bulls Women) – 3 tests
Unam Tose (Border Ladies) – 11 tests
Flyhalves:
Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Blue Bulls Women) – 10 tests, 96 points (4 tries, 26 conversions, 7 penalty goals, 1 drop goal)
Zenay Jordaan (EP Queens) – 34 tests, 81 points (10 tries, 11 conversions, 3 penalty goals)
Midfielders:
Jakkie Cilliers (Blue Bulls Women) – 2 tests, 13 points (1 try, 2 penalty goals, 1 conversion)
Zintle Mpupha (DHL Western Province) – 15 tests, 86 points (16 tries, 3 conversions)
Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies) – 12 tests, 35 points (7 tries)
Chumisa Qawe (DHL Western Province) – 9 tests, 5 points (1 try)
Outside Backs:
Nomawethu Mabenge (EP Queens) – 9 tests, 25 points (5 tries)
Chuma Qawe (DHL Western Province) – 3 tests
Eloise Webb (Border Ladies) – 7 tests, 30 points (6 tries)
Utility Backs:
Simamkele Namba (DHL Western Province) – 6 tests, 30 points (6 tries)
Nadine Roos (Blue Bulls Women) – 8 tests, 25 points (5 tries)
Team Management:
Head Coach: Stanley Raubenheimer
Assistant Coaches: Lungisa Kama, Eddie Myners
World Rugby Intern Coach: Laurian Johannes-Haupt
Team Manager: Nomsebenzi Tsotsobe
Team Doctor: Dr Moshe Magethi
Physiotherapists: Reagan Cele, Lezane Ward
Conditioning Coach: Naasier Parker
Performance Coach: Dr Bianca Joseph
Dietitian: Robyn Moore
Analyst: Gillian Bourke
High Performance Manager: Lynne Cantwell
Media Manager: J.J. Harmse
Pool C match schedule (SA kick-off times):
Saturday 8 October:
03h15: South Africa v France – Eden Park, Auckland
Sunday 16 October:
06h45: South Africa v Fiji – Waitakere Stadium, Auckland
Sunday 23 October
06h45: South Africa v England – Waitakere Stadium, Auckland
