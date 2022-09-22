Springbok Women squad for Rugby World Cup in NZ named

Share this article

Nolusindiso Booi will lead the Springbok Women to New Zealand in what will be a third Rugby World Cup for the South African captain and lock, alongside Zenay Jordaan, who also played in the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, while Tayla Kinsey and Asithandile Ntoyanto will play in their second tournaments, having represented South Africa in the 2014 showpiece in England.

The remainder of the squad of 32 players selected by head coach Stanley Raubenheimer and announced by SA Rugby President Mr Mark Alexander on Wednesday in Cape Town, will all make their Rugby World Cup debuts in New Zealand, where the Springbok Women will face France, Fiji and England in Pool C in October.

Six players – Lerato Makua, Zintle Mpupha, Simamkele Namba, Nadine Roos, Sizophila Solontsi and Eloise Webb – also represented the Springbok Women’s Sevens team at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in what can only be described as a ground-breaking year for women’s rugby in the country.

Springbok Women squad for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand:

Props:

Sanelisiwe Charlie (EP Queens) – 4 tests

Babalwa Latsha (DHL Western Province) – 17 tests, 10 points (2 tries)

Monica Mazibukwana (EP Queens) – 3 tests

Azisa Mkiva (DHL Western Province) – 1 test

Yonela Ngxingolo (Border Ladies) – 18 tests, 5 points (1 try)

Asithandile Ntoyanto (Border Ladies) – 12 tests, 10 points (2 tries)

Hookers:

Roseline Botes (DHL Western Province) – 5 tests, 10 points (2 tries)

Micke Gunter (Cell C Sharks Women) – 3 tests

Lindelwa Gwala (Cell C Sharks Women) – 18 tests, 10 points (2 tries)

Locks:

Nolusindiso Booi (captain, DHL Western Province) – 30 tests, 10 points (2 tries)

Lerato Makua (Blue Bulls Women) – 5 tests

Nompumelelo Mathe (Cell C Sharks Women) – 8 tests, 10 points (2 tries).

Catha Jacobs (Blue Bulls Women) – 7 tests

Loose Forwards:

Lusanda Dumke (Border Ladies) – 15 tests, 25 points (5 tries)

Aseza Hele (Boland Dames) – 13 tests, 25 points (5 tries)

Sinazo Mcatshulwa (DHL Western Province) – 15 tests, 35 points (7 tries)

Sizophila Solontsi (Cell C Sharks Women) – 13 tests, 25 points (five tries)

Utility Forward:

Rights Mkhari (Blue Bulls Women) – 8 tests, 35 points (7 tries)

Scrumhalves:

Tayla Kinsey (Cell C Sharks Women) – 21 tests, 44 points (2 tries, 14 conversions, 2 penalty goals)

Rumandi Potgieter (Blue Bulls Women) – 3 tests

Unam Tose (Border Ladies) – 11 tests

Flyhalves:

Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Blue Bulls Women) – 10 tests, 96 points (4 tries, 26 conversions, 7 penalty goals, 1 drop goal)

Zenay Jordaan (EP Queens) – 34 tests, 81 points (10 tries, 11 conversions, 3 penalty goals)

Midfielders:

Jakkie Cilliers (Blue Bulls Women) – 2 tests, 13 points (1 try, 2 penalty goals, 1 conversion)

Zintle Mpupha (DHL Western Province) – 15 tests, 86 points (16 tries, 3 conversions)

Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies) – 12 tests, 35 points (7 tries)

Chumisa Qawe (DHL Western Province) – 9 tests, 5 points (1 try)

Outside Backs:

Nomawethu Mabenge (EP Queens) – 9 tests, 25 points (5 tries)

Chuma Qawe (DHL Western Province) – 3 tests

Eloise Webb (Border Ladies) – 7 tests, 30 points (6 tries)

Utility Backs:

Simamkele Namba (DHL Western Province) – 6 tests, 30 points (6 tries)

Nadine Roos (Blue Bulls Women) – 8 tests, 25 points (5 tries)

Team Management:

Head Coach: Stanley Raubenheimer

Assistant Coaches: Lungisa Kama, Eddie Myners

World Rugby Intern Coach: Laurian Johannes-Haupt

Team Manager: Nomsebenzi Tsotsobe

Team Doctor: Dr Moshe Magethi

Physiotherapists: Reagan Cele, Lezane Ward

Conditioning Coach: Naasier Parker

Performance Coach: Dr Bianca Joseph

Dietitian: Robyn Moore

Analyst: Gillian Bourke

High Performance Manager: Lynne Cantwell

Media Manager: J.J. Harmse

Pool C match schedule (SA kick-off times):

Saturday 8 October:

03h15: South Africa v France – Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday 16 October:

06h45: South Africa v Fiji – Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

Sunday 23 October

06h45: South Africa v England – Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

