Springboks Establish themselves as a dominant team against Argentina

Share this article

















The Springboks face a tough challenge ahead as they head into their clash against Argentina this week. Coach Mzwandile Stick mentions that the squad has the best possible and strongest backline so there would not be any significant change in how they would play . Strong depth has been built in the squad and opportunity for others was there to recover. The experience from Jesse Kriel and Frans Steyn would set the correct pace and foundation in the starting lineup.

“We are looking forward to them getting the opportunities and we know they know what it takes,“ said Stick.

“From the World Cup and Test matches, the team has established themselves as a dominant side and the focus is exactly the same as the World Cup preparation. Our goal is to be number one and play properly. There are big challenges and the main goal is to not be comfortable. We will make sure we remain number one as long as we can and we can win trophies,”says Siya Kolisi.

Stick added that the preparation for Argentina has not been a huge environmental challenge. “The goals the team has reached is alot closer and the team is more consistent. There was a standard set by the team and to maintain that standard is extremely important for the team. They are presented in this instance with the same DNA of the opposition and it will be tough, but we managed to get good results” he said.

When asked about his challenges as leadership from franchise rugby to National, Kolisi said that the support from coaches before the World Cup played a massive role and moving to Durban was really tough and a new environment. He ends off by saying that this was the beginning of a new chapter and he focused on the team and goals ahead.

Story by Fatima Said

Photo courtesy : Fatima Said/Gallo Images