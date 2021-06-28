Springboks return to the training field

Share this article

















The Springboks will immediately resume their preparations for the forthcoming Tests against Georgia after feedback is received from the Lions Series Medical Advisory Group.

Three players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday following real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival at the team hotel in Johannesburg, however, Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) has subsequently been cleared and can return to training.

In light of this, the strict precautionary measures taken by the team and the effective isolation protocols since the squad assembled, the Springboks can resume their training programme from Monday afternoon.

The Bok team to face Georgia in the first of two Test matches, at Loftus Versfeld on Friday, will be announced on Tuesday. The second Test is scheduled for Emirates Airline Park next week Friday, 9 July.

Source Fatima Said and SA Rugby Communications