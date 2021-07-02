Facebook-f
From the news desk

Springboks Vs Georgia: digital match programme available for download

Features, News
An incredible digital match programme created for Springbok fans to get in on the Georgia action

The Springbok Media Guide for tonight’s first Test versus Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria as well as the digital edition of the Match Programme, featuring the two match-day squads and other team news, are available for immediate download.

To download the Springbok Media Guide and today’s Match Programme please click here.

You can also copy the following URL link in your web browser:

https://www.springboks.rugby/general/springbok-media

For updated information and news on the Springboks’ two-match Test series against Georgia as well as the Lions Series, please visit www.springboks.rugby

Source : Fatima Said and SA Rugby Communications


