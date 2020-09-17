St Helena Bay protests for housing flares up again

Share this article

















Another round of protests have broken out in the St Helena Bay area, after residents of Laingville expressed their dissatisfaction at the provision of housing in the area. Those passing through the area are warned to be vigilant.

As reported by SABC News, residents are unhappy about the allocation of plots for the building of houses. The community are unhappy that most of the land in the area are owned by private companies, making it difficult for houses to be build. Some residents say there are generations that have lived in St Helena Bay without proper housing, because the land belongs to Lucky Star and Oceana.

Residents burnt tyres on the road and blocked off sections to avoid cars from going past.

Protests in the area were first reported in July, and turned violent when a nine-year-old boy named Leo Williams was allegedly shot by police. He later died while being treated for his wounds at the Red cross Children’s Hopsital. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the matter is still under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Source: Cape Town ETC