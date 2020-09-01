Stage 2 load-shedding to resume at noon on Tuesday

Share this article

















Stage 2 load-shedding will resume from midday on Tuesday following the breakdown of additional units overnight, and constraints on the system are expected to persist for the rest of the week.

Ten generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns in the past 48 hours, the power utility said.

Generators broke down at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, Matla power stations, while two units each at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations also broke down. “This, together with the need to conserve emergency generation reserves, necessitates that load-shedding be implemented in order to protect the integrity of the system,” the statement read.

Any further deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the escalation of load-shedding at short notice, Eskom said.

Source: Business Live