From the news desk

Stage 2 rolling blackouts implemented at 5am, stage 3 from 4pm

Eskom has implemented stage two rolling blackouts with effect from 5am.

Stage three will kick in at 4pm after a full day without rolling blackouts yesterday.

This comes as the Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he will take the public into his confidence on the extent of the country’s energy crisis.

He’s engaging with managers, workers and unions at various Eskom power plants.

He says he’s happy about the slight improvement in Eskom’s generation capacity.

However, Ramokgopa says he has been advised of a number of technical issues at the Kusile Power Station.

He adds that he has not been alerted to any corrupt activities at the plant.

Source: SABC News


