Stage 2 rolling blackouts to be reintroduced until further notice

Eskom says it will reintroduce Stage 2 rolling blackouts daily from Monday. It will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 the next morning. Eskom says this will continue until further notice.

There will be no rolling blackouts on Sunday.

Meanwhile, A total of 199 centres have been affected by the rolling blackouts since the start of the 2022 matric exams, affecting almost 4000 learners. But despite this, the Education Department’s Dr. Rufus Poliah says it seems most could continue with their papers except for a handful who will sit for a rewrite.

“In total, the number of learners that were impacted in some way by load shedding was 3956 but as we mentioned last week, only 14 learners are coming from Computer Applications Technology that has to rewrite the paper. And that was because of load shedding when they switched to a generator resulted in the power surge and that damaged the computers that they were using.”

The Education Department was briefing the media in Pretoria on Sunday on the progress of the National Senior Certificate exams which began on the 25th of October. 923 000 full-time and part-time candidates are sitting for the National Senior Certificate this year.

Source: SABC news