Stage 3 load-shedding to continue until Thursday

Local, NewsNo Comments
Stage 3 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Thursday, Eskom said on Sunday.

The power utility said the continued load-shedding was necessary due to its shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistent high levels of breakdowns.

“Following the shutdown of Camden power station due to the demineralised water contamination last week, the first of seven generating units returned to service on Saturday evening. The remaining units are anticipated to return to service over the next eight days, while one will remain on planned maintenance. A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba power stations were returned to service,” Eskom said.

A generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Komati, Kusile, Matimba, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“Furthermore, the delay of two generating units at Kendal power station and one generating unit at Tutuka power station have added to the capacity constraint. Emergency generation facilities have been adequately replenished. We currently have 6,893MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,168MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” the power utility said.

A further update would be announced on Wednesday afternoon or when there were significant changes.

Source: TimesLIVE


