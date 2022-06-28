Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Stage 4 load shedding to continue till Wednesday: Eskom

More power cuts are expected this week. Eskom says Stage 4 load shedding will continue from 5am on Monday morning until midnight on Wednesday.

The power utility says this is due to what it termed an unlawful and unprotected labour action at a number of its power stations, causing delays in the ability to carry out maintenance and repairs.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, “to conserve generation capacity and to safeguard the plant from damage, there is a possibility that the stage of load shedding may have to change at short notice, depending on the state of the plant and the availability of labour. Currently, approximately 4000MW of generation capacity is at risk due to the illegal strike action. It is therefore necessary to replenish emergency generation reserves to be able to react to unforeseen circumstances. Protracted strike actions may lead to further damage and prolonged delays in returning units to service.”

