Stage 4 load-shedding until Sunday as Eskom tries to build up capacity

Stage 4 load-shedding will be in force until Sunday.

“This is necessary due to the need to recover emergency generation reserves, and the generation maintenance to be implemented in preparation for the coming week,” the electricity utility said on Thursday.

Eskom anticipates load-shedding to revert to stage 2 from 5am to 4pm on Sunday.

The utility announced the higher stage would be implemented all day earlier on Thursday, citing a loss of power from three generating units the previous evening.

In its afternoon update, Eskom said breakdowns are at 14,953MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,914MW.

“In the last 12 hours, generating units at Arnot and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs. Subsequently, a generating unit at Arnot, Duvha and Tutuka power stations were returned to service. The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints.

“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 27,639MW. We appeal to members of the public to reduce demand by switching off non-essential appliances.”

Source: TimesLIVE