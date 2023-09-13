Stage 6 load-shedding in force until further notice

Share this article

Hopes for lower stages of enforced power cuts dimmed overnight with Eskom announcing the continuous implementation of stage 6 load-shedding until further notice.

“The anticipated return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal, Matla and Matimba power stations has been delayed,” the energy utility said on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day Eskom said breakdowns were at 16,784MW of generating capacity and capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 4,987MW.

The power cuts come while the country experiences cold weather.

Source: TimesLIVE