Stages 3 and 4 load-shedding until further notice

Share this article

Eskom has ramped up load-shedding to stages 3 and 4 to preserve its emergency reserves.

The power utility said reduced generation capacity and high sustained demand for electricity (about 33,000MW) has required the extensive use of open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) and pump-storage generation over the past 36 hours.

On Monday, Eskom pushed load-shedding to stage 4 as demand shot up due to the icy weather.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm today until 5am on Wednesday. Thereafter, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 2pm, followed by stage 4 load-shedding from 2pm until 5am on Thursday. This pattern will continue to be implemented daily until further notice,” it said.

Eskom breakdowns have increased to 16,313MW of generating capacity, while generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is reduced to 3,478MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Matla and Medupi power stations was returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit at Matla and two units at Kriel power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two units at Tutuka power stations are contributing to the capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

The power utility said its teams are working tirelessly to return these to service.

“We appeal to the public to assist in reducing demand and we would like to thank those who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system, and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”

Source: TimesLIVE