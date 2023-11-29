Stages 5 and 6 load-shedding return as Eskom grid takes strain

Share this article

Stage 5 load-shedding is in force until 8pm on Wednesday when stage 6 will be implemented.

The daytime outages were at stage 4 on Tuesday.

The heightened stages of enforced power outages are due to insufficient generation capacity and the need to further replenish emergency reserves, Eskom said.

Load-shedding at stage 5 will apply between 5am and 8pm, with stage 6 in force from 8pm to 5am.

This pattern will be repeated daily until Saturday morning.

Eskom’s announcement comes hours after the energy utility said Kusile’s unit 2 was synchronised into the grid.

“This marks another significant milestone in the Eskom generation operational recovery plan which aims at increasing the energy availability factor to 70% by March 2025.

“The unit will add 800MW to the grid.

“The additional three units provide 2,400MW, which translates to two-and-a-half stages of load-shedding. With the three units back in service, Kusile in total will be generating 3,200MW.”

Source: TimesLIVE