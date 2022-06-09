Stakeholders rejoice opening of Surgical Recovery Theatre at Groote Schuur Hospital

By Aneeqa Du Plessis
Gratitude overflowed through the corridors of Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) this morning where the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust (GSH Trust) along with its partners (Gift of the Givers, Western Cape Health Department, UCT, Hike2Heal and Voice of the Cape) celebrated the opening of the Surgical Recovery Theatre.
Due to the adverse impact of Covid-19 on medical facilities across the globe, several elective surgeries were put on hold at GSH to save lives of those affected by the disease. However, with the help of its partners, stakeholders, corporate and individual donors over R12 million has been raised to implement the Surgical Recovery programme at GSH.
“When patients leave here [GSH] with their vision restored or their pain alleviated it brings us an insurmountable amount of joy, and this project shows that in very concrete ways. Our intentions were right, and we are seeing the benefits of that Alhamdullilah,” said GHS Trustee, Dr Zameer Brey.
“Gift of the Givers is privileged to be in the position where we can assist in making a difference in the lives of others. We don’t realize the impact these surgeries have on individuals, families and even communities at large,” added Head medical coordinator for the aid organization, Dr Naeem Kathrada.
The GSH Trust is still appealing to the public to assist with further funding. They still require R2.7 million to reach the goal of R15 million for 1 500 patients to obtain their catch-up surgeries envisioned for the rest of 2022.
Click to donate to Project Surgical Recovery
VOC