Stakeholders rejoice opening of Surgical Recovery Theatre at Groote Schuur Hospital

By Aneeqa Du Plessis

Gratitude overflowed through the corridors of Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) this morning where the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust (GSH Trust) along with its partners (Gift of the Givers, Western Cape Health Department, UCT, Hike2Heal and Voice of the Cape) celebrated the opening of the Surgical Recovery Theatre.

Due to the adverse impact of Covid-19 on medical facilities across the globe, several elective surgeries were put on hold at GSH to save lives of those affected by the disease. However, with the help of its partners, stakeholders, corporate and individual donors over R12 million has been raised to implement the Surgical Recovery programme at GSH.